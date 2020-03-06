HBC Financial Services PLLC Invests $34,000 in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI)

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 11.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 5.3% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

NYSE:BUI opened at $22.56 on Friday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

