HBC Financial Services PLLC Invests $37,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2,836.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,484 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 11,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 987,201 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Waste Management by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 899,152 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,921,000 after purchasing an additional 540,962 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,274,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $644,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

