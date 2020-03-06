HBC Financial Services PLLC Makes New Investment in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $162.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.87.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

