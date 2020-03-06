HBC Financial Services PLLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $282.96 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

