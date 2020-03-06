HBC Financial Services PLLC Purchases New Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,811,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,204,000 after purchasing an additional 650,900 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,305,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,071,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,040,000 after purchasing an additional 119,667 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,805,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,242,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 659,624 shares of company stock valued at $13,080,827 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.70 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.