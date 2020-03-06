HBC Financial Services PLLC Purchases Shares of 900 Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRM stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

