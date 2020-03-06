HBC Financial Services PLLC Takes $32,000 Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,405,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,100,000 after purchasing an additional 268,334 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,718,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,360,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,067,000 after acquiring an additional 113,467 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,137,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,189,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,714,000 after acquiring an additional 558,538 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

NYSE TRP opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.04%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

