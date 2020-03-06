HBC Financial Services PLLC Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.43. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

