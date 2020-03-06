HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CytoDyn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

CYDY opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $469.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.43. CytoDyn has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

