Head-To-Head Analysis: American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) versus Sky Solar (NYSE:SKYS)

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) and Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sky Solar has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and Sky Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 12.34% 10.67% 2.86% Sky Solar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Electric Power and Sky Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 1 5 9 0 2.53 Sky Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Electric Power presently has a consensus target price of $104.46, suggesting a potential upside of 5.74%. Given American Electric Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Sky Solar.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Electric Power and Sky Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $15.56 billion 3.14 $1.92 billion $4.24 23.30 Sky Solar $64.67 million 0.61 -$21.95 million N/A N/A

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sky Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Sky Solar on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,664 railcars, 468 barges, 9 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Sky Solar Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks. As of December 31, 2017, the company developed 318 solar parks with an aggregate capacity of 377.2 megawatts (MW) in Japan, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Spain, Canada, the United States, and Uruguay; and owned and operated 196.7 MW of solar parks, including 96.3 MW in Japan, 5.6 MW in the Czech Republic, 0.2 MW in Canada, 0.9 MW in Spain, 22.1 MW in the United States, and 71.6 MW in Uruguay. It also had approximately 400 MW of solar projects in various stages of development in countries, such as Chile, Japan, Canada, and the United States comprising 6.6 MW under construction, 180.1 MW of shovel-ready projects, and approximately 250 MW of solar parks in pipeline. The company has strategic partnership agreement with Hudson Clean Energy Partners for investing in renewable power and clean energy. Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

