Head-To-Head Analysis: FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) vs. Cloudera (OTCMKTS:CLDR)

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) and Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and Cloudera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software -9.85% -0.46% -2.07% Cloudera -49.22% -19.40% -12.92%

Volatility & Risk

FalconStor Software has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudera has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Cloudera shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Cloudera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FalconStor Software and Cloudera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $17.84 million 0.00 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A Cloudera $479.94 million 5.01 -$192.65 million ($1.14) -7.54

FalconStor Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cloudera.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FalconStor Software and Cloudera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Cloudera 1 10 7 0 2.33

Cloudera has a consensus target price of $12.46, indicating a potential upside of 45.00%.

Summary

FalconStor Software beats Cloudera on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. It offers FalconStor Data Mastery Platform, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc. provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data. The company also provides Cloudera DataFlow, a data platform that collects, curates and analyzes data; Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to securely store, process, and analyze various data assets; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Altus, a platform-as-a-service offering; and Cloudera Fast Forward Labs, which delivers applied research in machine learning and artificial intelligence to its customers. In addition, it offers Cloudera SDX, a solution that enables common security, governance, and metadata management for multiple analytics functions; Cloudera Workload XM, an analytic workload experience management cloud service; Hortonworks DataPlane Service, a data fabric that enables businesses to discover, manage, and govern their data; and Hortonworks Cybersecurity Platform, which offers a single, comprehensive view of business risk through a security lens. Further, the company provides consulting, professional, and education services. It serves corporate enterprises and public sector organizations primarily through its direct sales force. The company has strategic partnerships with Intel Corporation. Cloudera, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

