Head to Head Contrast: Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) & Crexendo (NYSE:CXDO)

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.0% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina 7.39% 5.74% 3.40% Crexendo 7.89% 39.66% 17.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Telecom Argentina and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 1 1 0 0 1.50 Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telecom Argentina presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.22%. Given Telecom Argentina’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than Crexendo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Crexendo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $4.53 billion 1.13 $187.94 million $0.34 34.94 Crexendo $14.44 million 4.95 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Telecom Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Volatility & Risk

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crexendo beats Telecom Argentina on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment. It also provides mobile telecommunications services that include voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, mobile multimedia, short message, online streaming, corporate email, social network access, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices that include handsets, Modems mifi and wingles, smart watches under the Personal brand. In addition, the company offers data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

