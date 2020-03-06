Head to Head Review: Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) versus Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SNEC)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy -73.75% 4.85% 2.54% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Sanchez Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $3.00 billion 0.44 -$2.02 billion $0.33 7.48 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Point Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Crescent Point Energy and Sanchez Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus price target of $6.61, indicating a potential upside of 167.69%.

Summary

Sanchez Energy beats Crescent Point Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.