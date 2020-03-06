Head to Head Survey: AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) vs. Two Harbors Investment (NASDAQ:TWO)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

This table compares AGNC Investment and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment 54.47% 12.37% 1.08% Two Harbors Investment 25.07% 10.64% 1.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AGNC Investment and Two Harbors Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 5 3 0 2.38 Two Harbors Investment 0 1 6 0 2.86

AGNC Investment currently has a consensus target price of $17.68, suggesting a potential downside of 0.12%. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus target price of $14.74, suggesting a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGNC Investment and Two Harbors Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $693.00 million 13.82 $688.00 million $2.16 8.19 Two Harbors Investment $994.69 million 3.85 $323.96 million $1.37 10.23

AGNC Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Two Harbors Investment. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Two Harbors Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of AGNC Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AGNC Investment has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. AGNC Investment pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Two Harbors Investment pays out 116.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Two Harbors Investment has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats AGNC Investment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.