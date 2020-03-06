Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells $306,697.50 in Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $306,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.20.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCAT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

