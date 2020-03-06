Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Dale Sanders Sells 27,500 Shares

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $782,650.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,198.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCAT opened at $30.10 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 283,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 72,774 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 729,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after buying an additional 296,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

