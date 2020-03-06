Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Linda Llewelyn Sells 17,944 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $511,942.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,948.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $30.10 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

