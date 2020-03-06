Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €0.76 by Independent Research

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) has been given a €0.76 ($0.88) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €0.90 ($1.05) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.26 ($1.47) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €0.95 ($1.10) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €1.12 ($1.30).

HDD stock opened at €0.69 ($0.81) on Friday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 52-week low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of €1.79 ($2.08). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

