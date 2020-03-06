Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $180.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $75,132.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,171.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $103,380 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 40,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 111.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.