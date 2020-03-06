Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $424.69

Helical PLC (LON:HLCL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $424.69 and traded as high as $502.00. Helical shares last traded at $465.00, with a volume of 175,240 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Helical from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Helical in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Helical from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of Helical to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 438.20 ($5.76).

Get Helical alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 490.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 425.24. The firm has a market cap of $538.10 million and a PE ratio of 17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.