Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €78.00 by Independent Research

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €78.00 ($90.70) price target from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.37 ($101.59).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €80.30 ($93.37) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €92.29. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

