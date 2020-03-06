Heritage Trust Co Acquires 1,358 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Williams Companies by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.54%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,567.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

