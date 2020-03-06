Heritage Trust Co Acquires New Shares in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $87.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.11. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $80.54 and a twelve month high of $96.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.49.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $452.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

