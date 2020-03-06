Heritage Trust Co Buys Shares of 2,874 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.59.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,200,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,492,460.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,420 shares of company stock valued at $10,589,887. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.