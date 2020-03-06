Heritage Trust Co Buys Shares of 7,995 BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in BP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in BP by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in BP by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP plc has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

