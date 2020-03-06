Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

NYSE:KMB opened at $143.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.09. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $114.62 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

