Heritage Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

