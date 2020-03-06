Heritage Trust Co Has $578,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,924.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,990.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1,838.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

