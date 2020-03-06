Heritage Trust Co Increases Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $244.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.72. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.