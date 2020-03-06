Heritage Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4,241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 137,585 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 168,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $105.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

