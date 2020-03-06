Heritage Trust Co Invests $208,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $147.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.32 and its 200-day moving average is $158.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

