Heritage Trust Co Sells 582 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $791,065,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $575,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,801 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

BA opened at $260.37 on Friday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $269.60 and a one year high of $433.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

