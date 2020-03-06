Heritage Trust Co Sells 7,093 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $107.98 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.28 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

