Heritage Trust Co Takes Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,166 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in D. R. Horton by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $56.71 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

