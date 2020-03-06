Heritage Trust Co Takes Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,924,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL opened at $112.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.