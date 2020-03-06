Heritage Trust Co Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,895,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,808,000 after purchasing an additional 920,511 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

