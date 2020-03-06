Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Trading 5.2% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) traded up 5.2% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90, 727,801 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 552,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Specifically, Director Michael A. Leven bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 55,856 shares of company stock worth $680,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $524.71 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

