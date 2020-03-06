Hiscox (LON:HSX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,229 ($16.17).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSX. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($18.09) target price (down previously from GBX 1,410 ($18.55)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,372.33 ($18.05).

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,247 ($16.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,321.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,434.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.78%.

In other news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,886 ($20,897.13).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

