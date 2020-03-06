Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain Purchases 1,300 Shares

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £15,886 ($20,897.13).

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,247 ($16.40) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Hiscox Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,321.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,434.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

HSX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($18.09) target price (down previously from GBX 1,410 ($18.55)) on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,246 ($16.39) to GBX 1,231 ($16.19) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,372.33 ($18.05).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

