Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,689 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,476.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 335,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $62,846,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $234.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.89. The firm has a market cap of $262.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

