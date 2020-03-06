Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) versus Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Financial Contrast

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Magna International alerts:

This table compares Magna International and Honeywell International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $39.43 billion 0.35 $1.77 billion $6.05 7.59 Honeywell International $36.71 billion 3.20 $6.14 billion $8.16 20.21

Honeywell International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magna International. Magna International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honeywell International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Magna International pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Honeywell International pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Magna International pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Honeywell International pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magna International has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Honeywell International has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Magna International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Magna International and Honeywell International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 1 8 5 0 2.29 Honeywell International 0 3 10 0 2.77

Magna International presently has a consensus target price of $58.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.84%. Honeywell International has a consensus target price of $193.27, suggesting a potential upside of 17.19%. Given Magna International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Magna International is more favorable than Honeywell International.

Risk & Volatility

Magna International has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honeywell International has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Honeywell International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Honeywell International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magna International and Honeywell International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 4.48% 16.65% 7.10% Honeywell International 16.73% 32.21% 10.14%

Summary

Honeywell International beats Magna International on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems. Its Power & Vision segment offers manual, hybrid, and dual-clutch transmissions systems; mild hybrid solutions; high voltage edrives and electrified components; chassis, glow plug control, powertrain control, and mechatronic control modules; four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and disconnect systems; thermal management and lubrication systems; transmission clutch/carrier components, precision stampings and shafts, and automated driving systems; latching systems, door modules, power closures, hinges and wireforming, and handles; interior and exterior mirrors, and actuators; and front and rear lighting, tail lamps, and other lighting products. The Seating Systems segment provides recliners, manual and power adjusters, and seat structures. Its Complete Vehicles segment offers modular solutions for system and parts, as well as complete vehicle manufacturing services. The company serves original equipment manufacturer and non-automotive customers, as well as tier 1 companies, and medium and heavy truck manufacturers. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Aurora, Canada.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services. The company's Honeywell Building Technologies segment offers products, software, solutions, and technologies, such as sensors, switches, control systems and instruments for energy management; access control; video surveillance; fire products; remote patient monitoring systems; advanced software applications; and installation, maintenance and upgrades of systems. Its Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures process technology products, including catalysts and adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services. The company's Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions. Its safety products comprise personal protection equipment, apparel, gear, and footwear; gas detection technology; and cloud-based notification and emergency messaging. This segment's productivity solutions products and services include mobile devices and software; supply chain and warehouse automation equipment, software and solutions; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls; and software-based data and asset management productivity solutions. Honeywell International Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.