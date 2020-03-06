Howard Hughes Medical Institute Has $5.46 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 2.0% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,417,000 after buying an additional 66,086 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,984,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.82.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $278.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.56. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $194.95 and a 1 year high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

