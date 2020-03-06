Howard Hughes Medical Institute Reduces Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.1% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,314,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,844,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.27.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.