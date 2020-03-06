Howard Hughes Medical Institute Sells 110,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 26.4% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Howard Hughes Medical Institute owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $73,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,603,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

