HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 860 ($11.31) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered HSBC to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised HSBC to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 580.67 ($7.64).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 506.40 ($6.66) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 565.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 587.58. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The company has a market cap of $102.87 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 1.35%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). Also, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total value of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

