HSBC Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

HSBC set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.77 ($19.50).

Shares of LHA opened at €11.04 ($12.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 3.80. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €12.33 ($14.34) and a 1 year high of €23.16 ($26.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.18.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

