Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Director Buys $831,680.00 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,047.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:HII opened at $209.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $196.26 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after acquiring an additional 272,816 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,836,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 48.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HII. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

