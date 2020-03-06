Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Shares Up 5.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $220.67 and last traded at $219.54, 406,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 418,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.60.

Specifically, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

