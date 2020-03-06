Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to “Hold”

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 108 ($1.42) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 110 ($1.45).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HNT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 127.20 ($1.67).

LON:HNT opened at GBX 109.01 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.45 million and a P/E ratio of 34.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.18. Huntsworth has a twelve month low of GBX 58.24 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Huntsworth’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Huntsworth’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

