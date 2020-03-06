Iain C. Conn Acquires 204 Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) insider Iain C. Conn bought 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($195.90).

CNA opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.99) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.80. Centrica PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 127.15 ($1.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of -4.24.

Centrica (LON:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centrica PLC will post 1258.1932799 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. Centrica’s payout ratio is presently -0.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 83 ($1.09) to GBX 86 ($1.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 89.04 ($1.17).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

